BBC documentary: Kerala Police alert after intel warns of violent protests

Published: 25th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The police having a tough time blocking the Youth Congress activists when the Yuva Morcha barged into Manaveeyam Veedhi where the former held the screening of the BBC documentary | BP Deepu

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state intelligence wing has forewarned serious law and order issues in connection with the screening of BBC documentary ‘Modi: The India Question’ prompting the state police to ramp up security arrangements. The intelligence reports collated from the districts strongly suggested that violent protests could erupt during or after the screening of the documentary. The reports, the sources said, mentioned several districts where it could turn more violent and can result in a law and order complication.

The Congress and the left outfits had announced that they will hold screenings of the controversial documentary, whose links were reportedly removed by YouTube and Twitter on the directive issued by the Central government under the IT Rules, 2021. The BJP had expressed its opposition to screening the documentary and dubbed it as an anti-national act.

People watching the documentary screened by Youth Congress workers at Kuttichira in Kozhikode on Tuesday | E Gokul

Police sources said the Police Headquarters issued a clear message to the personnel to take all precautionary measures to preempt flare-up of violence of any sort. The personnel of the armed battalions have also been mobilised, while the intelligence wing has also opened its own channels to keep a tab on the developments.

The sources added that the station house officers (SHO) have been asked to ensure that there is no direct physical confrontation between the organisers and protestors.

DOCUMENTARY NOT AGAINST COUNTRY: SUDHAKARAN
Stating that the documentary was not against the country, state Congress president K Sudhakaran dismissed Anil Antony’s concerns. He insisted that the party will go ahead with its screening. Without naming Antony, Sudhakaran said the Congress doesn’t have any association with someone’s statement.

