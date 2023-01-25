Finance officer Shibu Abraham made interim director of KR Narayanan film institute

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In view of the resignation of Shankar Mohan from the post of the director of the state-run KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Shibu Abraham, finance officer of the institution, has been given temporary charge of the director.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that the interim director was appointed to run the day-to-day administrative affairs of the institution.

Meanwhile, academic activities at the institute resumed partially on Tuesday with the preparatory works for workshops by filmmakers. The regular classes, however, are expected to begin only by the next week, sources said.

The institute has been facing an unprecedented crisis with eight of its employees tendering their resignations in solidarity with the outgoing director, who is facing a flurry of charges including caste discrimination. Among those who followed the director, also included the dean and administrative officer.

With their resignations, the authorities have been forced to run the institute with a much less number of staff. The cinematography department, for instance, has lost both its faculty members during the resignation spree.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the resignation of more faculty members and non-teaching staff in the coming days. It is learnt that the chairman of the academic council has also tendered resignation.

