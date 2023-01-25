Home States Kerala

Follow influenza guidelines to check spread: Veena George

The health department had earlier issued influenza guidelines to prevent the  infection of the lungs without using medicines.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George cautioned the public against the prevalence of influenza or flu. According to her, more influenza cases are being reported while Covid cases have come down in the state.

She advised caution saying that the symptoms of Covid and influenza are similar. Both diseases have similar symptoms of fever, cough, and throat  pain. She convened a meeting of health experts to discuss the situation on Tuesday.

The health department had earlier issued influenza guidelines to prevent the  infection of the lungs without using medicines. The chances of infection can be reduced by wearing a mask, keeping social distance, maintaining hand hygiene, covering  nose and mouth with clothes while coughing and sneezing, ensuring proper room ventilation, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George influenza
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp