Follow influenza guidelines to check spread: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George cautioned the public against the prevalence of influenza or flu. According to her, more influenza cases are being reported while Covid cases have come down in the state.

She advised caution saying that the symptoms of Covid and influenza are similar. Both diseases have similar symptoms of fever, cough, and throat pain. She convened a meeting of health experts to discuss the situation on Tuesday.

The health department had earlier issued influenza guidelines to prevent the infection of the lungs without using medicines. The chances of infection can be reduced by wearing a mask, keeping social distance, maintaining hand hygiene, covering nose and mouth with clothes while coughing and sneezing, ensuring proper room ventilation, etc.

