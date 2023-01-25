Forest watcher trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala's Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A tribal forest watcher was trampled by a wild elephant at Chinnakkanal in the Idukki district in Kerala on Wednesday morning.

Sakthivel, 45, a resident of Kozhipannakudi was part of the Rapid Response Team in Chinnakkanal.

On Wednesday morning, he got the information that a herd of wild elephants had ventured into the Panniyar village and was trying to drive them away when an elephant charged at him unexpectedly. Saktivel didn't get the time to escape and was trampled by the wild elephant. The incident occurred around 7 am on Wednesday.

The local people later found him in an unconscious state. Forest and police officials reached the spot. Though Shativel was taken to hospital, he died.

Forest officials said a tusker locally known as ‘Chakkakomban’ had trampled the watcher. The tusker has a history of killing around 15 persons in the Devikulam range.

