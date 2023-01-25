Home States Kerala

‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’: Congress sounds 2024 poll bugle, plans to reach out to every household

The party leaders will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi’s message.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not to be left behind by the CPM and BJP who have already started preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party is also planning to catch up with a slew  of programmes to expand their people-connect ahead of the polls.

Leaders will visit all houses in the campaign which will commence on January 26. The programme assumes significance as the party  leaders are reaching out to the people to hear their voices at a time the BJP and CPM have already started house visit programmes, a congress leader said.

“In the first phase, the door-to-door campaign will be held from  February 1 to  20. The partymen will distribute pamphlets featuring the failures of Union and state governments and collect funds as part of the  Rs 138 challenge launched by the  KPCC on the 138th foundation day of the party. The padayatra is the next phase of the campaign and it will be conducted across the state. The padayatra will take three  to four days to cover the mandalams,” said V T Balram, state Congress vice-president.

The party leaders will go door-to-door with Rahul Gandhi’s message. The main objective of  this campaign is to strengthen the 25,000 booth committees of the party in the state. “Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra is a three- month-long programme. The padayatras as part of the programme will cover all the polling booths in the state,” said Pazhakulam Madhu, KPCC general secretary and the  convener of the campaign.
For the smooth conduct of the padayatra,560 leaders, that is two leaders from each block  committee, have been entrusted for conducting the padayatra at the mandalam levels. A squad comprising four to five party cadres will take out the door-to-door campaign.  

A massive ‘Mahila rally’  with one lakh women workers will also be held at Thiruvananthapuram as part of the programme. AICC general secretary  Priyanka Gandhi will address the rally. Another rally named ‘Maha rally’ also will be organised in Kochi or Kozhikode. However, party leaders said that the dates of these rallies have not been finalised yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra 2024 Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp