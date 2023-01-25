Home States Kerala

IAS officers reshuffled; Rani George posted as Social Justice Department principal secretary

Mini Antony, Secretary, Co-operation Department, will hold the full additional charge of the Cultural Affairs Department.

Published: 25th January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has effected a reshuffle of IAS officers. Rani George, principal secretary, Cultural Affairs Department, was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Social Justice Department. The officer will continue to hold the existing additional charge of Women and Child Development Department.

Dr B Ashok, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, will hold the full additional charge of Agricultural Production Commissioner. Ashok Kumar Singh has been posted as Secretary, Water Resources Department. He will hold the full additional charges of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department and Managing Director, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Mini Antony, Secretary, Co-operation Department, will hold the full additional charge of the Cultural Affairs Department. Biju K is posted as Secretary, Public Works Department. He will hold the full additional charge of the Ports Department.  Ajit Kumar has been posted as Secretary, Labour and Skills Department.  M G Rajamanickam, Commissioner for Rural Development will hold the full additional charge of Special Secretary, Revenue (Devaswom) Department, in addition to the existing additional charge. Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, Survey and Land Records Department, has been relieved from the additional charge of Joint Secretary, Public Works Department.

Joshi Mrunmai Shashank will be appointed as State Mission Director, National Health Mission. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited.

Gopalakrishnan K will be appointed MD, Vizhinjam International Sea Port Limited. Subhash T V will be posted as Director, Scheduled Castes Development Department.  Dr Chithra S is the new District Collector, Palakkad. Anju K S is posted as Director, Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

SIVASANKAR TO RETIRE ON JANUARY 31
M Sivasankar will retire from service on superannuation on January 31. Pranabjyoti Nath will replace him as Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Dept.

