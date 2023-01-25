Kerala HC reserves order on plea by disqualified MP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and three others seeking suspension of their sentence awarded by the Kavarathy Sessions Court in an attempt to murder case.

The petitioners argued that the weapons allegedly used were not recovered. Besides, the doctors had deposed that the injuries suffered were not life-threatening and could not be caused by sharp weapons described by the witnesses.

The injured and the other two witnesses did not have a consistent case, and their evidence did not inspire confidence as they contradict each other on material points. The prosecution opposed the plea and argued that if the sentences were suspended and the trio was released on bail, it would send a wrong message to society.

CPM: NOTIFICATION ‘EXTRAORDINARY’

T’Puram: The CPM has termed as ‘extraordinary’ the decision of the central election commission notification for the byelection to Lakshadweep Lok sabha constituency within five days of disqualifying the MP.

