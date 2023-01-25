Kerala HC suspends conviction, sentence of Ex-Lakshadweep MP in attempt to murder case

By PTI

KOCHI: In a relief to former Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case.

The court extended the same relief to the other three convicts, including Faizal's brother, in the case. The detailed order of the high court is not yet available.

Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) Manu S, who represented the island administration, confirmed the high court order which came on the joint plea moved by the convicts against their conviction and 10 year jail term by a Sessions Court in Lakshadweep.

The Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep had opposed suspension of sentence of the convicts, saying that granting them the relief would "shake the people's faith in the judicial process."

It had also said the offence committed by Faizal and his brother, who was a teacher in a government school, had shocked the society of the island archipelago where few crimes are reported.

Therefore, their release would send a wrong message to the society, the island administration had said. There were 37 accused in the case. Of them, two had died and the trial had abated against them.

Of the remaining 35, four persons - including the disqualified MP and his brother were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, while the rest were acquitted.

According to prosecution, Faizal and 36 other accused along with some other identifiable persons, armed with deadly weapons, committed offence of rioting and voluntarily caused hurt on Salih after wrongfully confining him and his friend Mohammed Kassim at a place at Androth island.

Three accused, including Faizal, chased Salih when he tried to flee the spot, broke open the room of a house where he had taken shelter and brutally manhandled him with the aid of dangerous weapons including sword-stick, chopper, iron rod, rafters, sticks etc.

They were attacked when they had reached the spot for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

