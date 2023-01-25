Home States Kerala

Kerala to feature all-women tableau for Republic Day parade

Attappadi tribal women rehearsing Irula dance | Express

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Kerala is among the many states selected this year to feature a tableau during the Republic Day parade on January 26. It will highlight ‘Narishakthi and the folk tradition that helped in woman empowerment’. The Irula dance of Attappadi tribal women, Kannur’s Shringarimelam, and statues of Nanchiamma and Karthyayani amma, who won the best singer award and the Narishakthi award, respectively, will be showcased in the tableau.

The all-women, 24-member tableau will also depict the efforts of local women collectives that paved the way for social development and progress. “The statue of  Karthyayani amma who passed a literacy examination with top marks at the age of 96 and who is also the recipient of the Narishakthi Award will be displayed on the tractor side, while a statue of national award winner Nanchiamma will be displayed on the trailer side,” said  Sini K Thomas, team leader and nodal officer of the tableau.

“A total of 12 women of the Kudumbashree from Kannur will perform the Shingarimelam, and a mother and daughter duo will perform the kalarippayattu. The state’s tableau will be in the form of an ‘uru’ from Beypore, and the Irula dance will be staged on either side of the tableau. Shingarimelam will be presented on the road and the kalarippayattu will be performed in front of the float,” Sini elaborated.

She added that due to the poor weather conditions in New Delhi, a decision was taken to not bring women above 60 years. Therefore, Kartyayani Amma and Nanchiamma will not be able to attend the function.
“We have been conducting rehearsals for the past ten days on a tractor.  We will be presenting a recorded song of Nanjiamma in which eight Adivasi women from Attappadi, who are also part of the Kala Sangham, will perform,” said S Pazhaniswamy, a choreographer from New Delhi.

The eight women who will perform the Irula dance are B Shobha, U K Shakunthala, B Rani, K Pushpa, Sarojini, L Rekha, Vijaya, and L Gowri, said Pazhaniswamy. Roy Joseph is the designer of the tableau.

