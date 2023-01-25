Home States Kerala

Norovirus: No new cases; one student discharged

District medical officer Dr. Sreedevi S said out of the three students, who  were undergoing treatment for norovirus, one child was discharged on Tuesday after recovery.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The preventive measures enforced by the Ernakulam district health department to stop the spread of norovirus seem to have worked with no new  cases reported on Tuesday. The health department took measures to prevent the spread of the virus after two children at a private school in Kakkanad tested positive,  and 62 children and some parents showed the symptoms of norovirus on Monday (January 23).

District medical officer Dr. Sreedevi S said out of the three students, who  were undergoing treatment for norovirus, one child was discharged on Tuesday after recovery. “No new cases have not been reported so far,” she said.

The private school,  which was shut temporarily, is likely to reopen on Friday. Dr. Sreedevi said the district health department is continuing the awareness classes and disinfection  programmes at the school and nearby areas.

The department has chlorinated the water tanks and wells to ensure further safety. “Classes at school will resume from  Friday if the situation is under control,” said Dr. Sreedevi. She also said that the health department was monitoring the situation closely.

