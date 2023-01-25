Home States Kerala

PFI hartal: Kerala HC seeks details of revenue recovery

He said that he strongly opposed the ideology and political activities of the outlawed organisation.

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the additional secretary, home department, to furnish details showing the link of the persons, whose properties were attached as part of the recovery proceedings in connection with damage caused during the flash hartal called by the banned Popular Front of India in the state last year, with the organisation. The court also directed the government to show the valuation of the properties attached.

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C P  issued the order when the suo motu contempt petition against the banned organisation and its office-bearers for holding flash hartal came up for hearing.

During the hearing, advocate Muhammed Shah, counsel for Yusuf T P, husband of an IUML panchayat member in Malappuram, informed the court that his property had been attached though he had no connection with the banned PFI. He said that he strongly opposed the ideology and political activities of the outlawed organisation.

The court said that no properties other than those held by the office-bearers of the organisation should be attached. The court had specifically directed to attach only the properties of the PFI and its office-bearers since they failed to deposit Rs 5.2 crore as damages.

The court also directed the Claim Commissioner to commence proceedings for quantification of the loss caused on account of the overt acts during the flash hartal, from next week and file an affidavit in this regard before February 2.

