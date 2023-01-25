Professional Students’ Summit on February 11

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the Professional Students’ Summit 2023 (PSS 2023), the state’s largest and most diverse congregation of professional students, will be held at Angamaly in Ernakulam on February 11. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summit and interact with the students at the event organised by ASAP Kerala, the skill development agency, under the Department of Higher Education.

Dr Krishna Ella, scientist and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, which developed India’s first indigenous Covid vaccine, will be the chief guest and plenary speaker at the PSS 2023. The logo of the event was released by Higher Education Minister R Bindu by handing over it to ASAP Kerala CMD Usha Titus at the minister’s chamber on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 professional students from across 300 colleges of Medicine, Law, Engineering, Management, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Veterinary streams will assemble for the summit to meet and hear from industry icons and entrepreneurs.

Industrialists and academicians will share their inspiring stories of success to encourage and inspire students to seize opportunities in the state and in the country.

“The government intends to develop Kerala into a knowledge-based economy, and we believe the summit can contribute to it. The programme will serve as a forum for gaining knowledge that may contribute to beneficial social developments in society. The summit serves as a place for idea generation as students will meet directly with domain experts. The government is eager to support any initiatives that lead to knowledge exchange and welcomes student contributions,” the minister said.

The PSS, an initiative of the Department of Higher Education and the State Planning Board, was first held in 2019.

The summit is designed to be a platform of idea exchange for the young professional students of Kerala to motivate them to achieve excellence in their chosen field of study. Meanwhile, the 2021 and 2022 summits were not held due to the Covid pandemic.

