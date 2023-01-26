Home States Kerala

11 from Kerala selected for President’s police medal

Edwin John Bennet, DIG BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector, has been conferred the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 11 police officers from the Kerala police have been selected for the President’s police medal. Special Branch Thrissur Range SP Amose Mammen has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 10 officers have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The officers are: P Prakash (IG, Intelligence), Anup Kuruvila John (IG Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi), KK Moideen Kutty (SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode & Wayanad), S Shamsudheen (DySP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Palakkad), GL Ajith Kumar (DySP, State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram City Detachment), KV Pramodan (Inspector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kannur), PR Rajendran (SI, Kerala Police Academy), CPK Bijulal (Grade SI, State Special Branch, Kannur),  K Muralidharan Nair (Grade SI, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau SIU-2) and Aparna Lavakumar (Grade ASI, Cyber Crime Police Station, Thrissur City).

Edwin John Bennet, DIG BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector, has been conferred the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Bennett has held various operational and staff positions along the eastern and western borders, including the BSF Water Wing.

Ministry of Home Affairs
CN Santhosh Kumar, who serves as the Additional Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, has been conferred the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi has been nominated for Param Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)  Kochi zone senior intelligence officer Joffee Jose has been chosen for the President’s Award for specially distinguished record of service.  CBI DSP K J Darwin, a native of Irinjalakuda, has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

PRESIDENT’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL ANNOUNCED
Five Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal.  Of these, Krishnan Shanmughan, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, and Benny Mathew, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. Three officers, who have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service, are Noushad Muhammed Haneefa, Director (Technical), Rajasekharan Nair S, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, and Subash K B, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala police
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp