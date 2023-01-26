11 from Kerala selected for President’s police medal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 11 police officers from the Kerala police have been selected for the President’s police medal. Special Branch Thrissur Range SP Amose Mammen has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 10 officers have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The officers are: P Prakash (IG, Intelligence), Anup Kuruvila John (IG Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi), KK Moideen Kutty (SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode & Wayanad), S Shamsudheen (DySP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Palakkad), GL Ajith Kumar (DySP, State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram City Detachment), KV Pramodan (Inspector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kannur), PR Rajendran (SI, Kerala Police Academy), CPK Bijulal (Grade SI, State Special Branch, Kannur), K Muralidharan Nair (Grade SI, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau SIU-2) and Aparna Lavakumar (Grade ASI, Cyber Crime Police Station, Thrissur City).

Edwin John Bennet, DIG BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector, has been conferred the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Bennett has held various operational and staff positions along the eastern and western borders, including the BSF Water Wing.

Ministry of Home Affairs

CN Santhosh Kumar, who serves as the Additional Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, has been conferred the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi has been nominated for Param Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Kochi zone senior intelligence officer Joffee Jose has been chosen for the President’s Award for specially distinguished record of service. CBI DSP K J Darwin, a native of Irinjalakuda, has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

PRESIDENT’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL ANNOUNCED

Five Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal. Of these, Krishnan Shanmughan, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, and Benny Mathew, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. Three officers, who have been selected for the President’s Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service, are Noushad Muhammed Haneefa, Director (Technical), Rajasekharan Nair S, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, and Subash K B, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer.

