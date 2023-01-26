Home States Kerala

Kerala will adopt Finnish education models: V Sivankutty

This is the second delegation from Finland to visit the state.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will adopt Finland’s educational models that are suitable for the state and will also explore the possibility of modernising teachers’ training with the assistance of the Scandinavian country. This was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty here on Wednesday after discussions with a delegation of Finnish officials who are visiting the state.

He said ideas that were generated during discussions between the Finnish delegation and officials of the education department from January 21 to 25 will be used while revising the school curriculum.

The discussions mainly centred around child care and education, teacher training, classroom exchange methods in mathematics and science and teacher leadership. Sivankutty said a team of education officials from the state was likely to visit Finland, sometime in May this year, as part of further strengthening cooperation in these areas.

This is the second delegation from Finland to visit the state. Last month, a delegation from the country visited the state and held discussions on cooperation in pre-primary education, teaching methodology used in science and mathematics, teachers’ training, evaluation methods and research.  The discussions with the two groups followed the visit of a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Finalnd last year.

