Police stop screening of BBC documentary on MCH campus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Students launched a protest after the police stopped the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kozhikode Medical College campus. The screening was organised under the leadership of the college student union on Thursday night. The police clarified that they didn’t give permission for the night-time screening of the documentary and it was stopped to avoid law and order issues.

The students complained that the police shouted at them asking if they were SDPI workers while screening the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ near the hostel and took away the devices kept there for the screening. “The BJP-Yuva Morcha workers and policemen reached the venue before the screening and the police didn’t allow us to proceed. When we questioned the police, they asked us whether we were SDPI workers. They cited chances of violent incidents as reasons for cancelling the screening.

We asked the police to send back BJP-Yuva Morcha workers from the campus. But the police behaved rudely and took our projector and speakers into custody,” said Fiona Joseph, a third-year MBBS student and also the college union vice-chairperson.

However, later the students assembled at another place on the campus and watched the documentary when the police and the BJP workers left the campus.

