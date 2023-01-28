RSS reaches out to opinion makers in Kerala, without ado

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS has started calling on opinion makers and intellectuals at their residences in an attempt to build bridges. While the CPM and Congress publicise such visits, RSS has been at it in its trademark diligent and quiet manner — devoid of any media blitz. Powered by its over 6,000 shakhas in the state, RSS’ outreach will focus on ideologues of all persuasions ahead of the organisation’s centenary in 2025.

The RSS has never been able to take advantage of its presence in the state. Its previous leadership under prantha karyavahak P Gopalankutty Master had formed ‘sakthi kendras’ across the state where booth in-charges as well as voters’ list in-charges were assigned to visit every household. Now it is taking the drive to the next level. The sampark vibhag has initiated house visits at taluk, district and state levels.

A top RSS leader told TNIE that they have identified people from nine walks of life, from social commentators, columnists, editors, film personalities, politicians to fellow political travellers.

“The RSS’ main aim is to enhance its presence in the state, where it has the most number of shakhas in the country. For some time, we have seen intellectuals and prominent personalities targeting us without realising our work. We wanted to bridge that gap in the run-up to our centenary year in 2025,” a top leader said.

Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan was in for a surprise when RSS leaders from the local shakha visited him recently. He confirmed the visit. Another prominent person from the left camp received a book on Ayodhya and pamphlets on the RSS during one such outreach. The RSS leadership said the house visits had nothing to do with the imminent Lok Sabha elections.

