Cash-for-verdict scam: Kochi police file report with DGP seeking detailed probe

The two are alleged to have paid Saiby `50 lakh for obtaining a favourable verdict.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a preliminary probe into allegations against High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor, Kochi city police have filed a report with the state DGP seeking a detailed investigation. The lawyer is accused of collecting large amounts of money from clients purportedly to bribe judges for favourable verdicts.

“We have filed a report with the state police chief. The probe team recorded the statements of over 14 people. This is a serious issue and the state police chief will take a decision on whether to file a case,” a top city police officer told TNIE.

“The team also filed several documents that substantiate the allegations, along with the inquiry report. This is a matter that could have long-term ramifications for the judicial system. The statements of the two Ranni residents are crucial,” the officer added. The two are alleged to have paid Saiby `50 lakh for obtaining a favourable verdict.

Meanwhile, details of the complaint filed with the vigilance wing of the HC by Mohanan V R and T Babu, victims in cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have emerged. The complaint says they came to know the accused had spent Rs 50 lakh on their case in the HC.

The accused told Binu C Mathew of Pathanamthitta that they have one judge with them. The case under the SC/ST Act was quashed after paying the bribe. “Let them sue us. Nothing will happen,” the accused reportedly told Binu. The police also recorded the statements of several lawyers, Mohanan, Babu, Binu, and others, as part of the inquiry.

TAGS
Kerala High Court Cash-for-verdict scam
Comments

