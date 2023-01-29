Home States Kerala

KCA invites EoI to build international cricket stadium

The project cost is expected to be nearly Rs 250 crore.

Published: 29th January 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

KCA

Kerala Cricket Association ground (File photo for representation only)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has invited expression of interest (EoI) from  landowners, taking its plan to build an international cricket stadium in the district one step closer. As per the letter, the KCA requires nearly 20–30 acres of a single compact block, and the location of the land has to be within 30 km of Kochi city.

The KCA has also made it mandatory that land be well-connected and has at least 15 m of direct road access for smooth traffic to a national or state highway. Proximity to rail station and airport will be preferred.

Earlier, the KCA, with the support of the GCDA, had identified nearly 30 acres of land near Nedumbassery for the stadium. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had visited the place and expressed satisfaction over the location. The KCA wants to get the land through land-pooling methods. A plot of land near Vallarpadam has also been identified for the project.

KCA sources said that the EoI was invited as part of due procedure to acquire land. “Most probably the land at Nedumbassery will be selected for the project. However, certain procedures need to be followed. If KCA gets land at a nominal rate for purchase that too would also be considered,” said sources. The KCA is planning to construct the stadium within three years. The project cost is expected to be nearly Rs 250 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Cricket Association international cricket stadium
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp