KCA invites EoI to build international cricket stadium

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has invited expression of interest (EoI) from landowners, taking its plan to build an international cricket stadium in the district one step closer. As per the letter, the KCA requires nearly 20–30 acres of a single compact block, and the location of the land has to be within 30 km of Kochi city.

The KCA has also made it mandatory that land be well-connected and has at least 15 m of direct road access for smooth traffic to a national or state highway. Proximity to rail station and airport will be preferred.

Earlier, the KCA, with the support of the GCDA, had identified nearly 30 acres of land near Nedumbassery for the stadium. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had visited the place and expressed satisfaction over the location. The KCA wants to get the land through land-pooling methods. A plot of land near Vallarpadam has also been identified for the project.

KCA sources said that the EoI was invited as part of due procedure to acquire land. “Most probably the land at Nedumbassery will be selected for the project. However, certain procedures need to be followed. If KCA gets land at a nominal rate for purchase that too would also be considered,” said sources. The KCA is planning to construct the stadium within three years. The project cost is expected to be nearly Rs 250 crore.

