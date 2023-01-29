Mother, two kids found burnt to death in Thrissur's Pannithadam

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A young mother and her two children were found burnt to death upstairs of their house at Pannithadam near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Shafeena, 28, daughter Ajwa, 3, and one-and-a-half-year-old son Aman.

Local people who used to take morning walks noticed the burnt bodies on the house's balcony. Shafeena's husband Harris works abroad. Kechery-native Shafeena was staying at her husband's home along with her mother-in-law.

Erumapetty police arrived at the spot and inquest procedures are underway. The forensic team has also come to collect evidence.

THRISSUR: A young mother and her two children were found burnt to death upstairs of their house at Pannithadam near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Shafeena, 28, daughter Ajwa, 3, and one-and-a-half-year-old son Aman. Local people who used to take morning walks noticed the burnt bodies on the house's balcony. Shafeena's husband Harris works abroad. Kechery-native Shafeena was staying at her husband's home along with her mother-in-law. Erumapetty police arrived at the spot and inquest procedures are underway. The forensic team has also come to collect evidence.