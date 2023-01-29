‘No healthy discussions’: Ganesh lashes out at LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (B) leader KB Ganesh Kumar has once again come out against the LDF, alleging the absence of healthy discussions within the front, including on development policy. He also demanded that the government come out in the open on the state’s economic situation.

The Pathanapuram MLA made the remarks amid speculation that his future ministership in the LDF cabinet is hanging in the balance.

At the LDF parliamentary party meeting earlier this month, Ganesh had criticised Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Education Minister V Sivankutty over the lapses in according administrative sanction to various projects and works.

However, this time Ganesh opted for an open platform to criticise the government and the Left front. “I won’t cheat my party leaders or the people for ministership or any other status,” he told a press conference after the party state committee meeting on Saturday.

Ganesh Kumar: No discussions in LDF even on development policy

“Discussions are very rare in the LDF. There are no talks even on the development policy,” he said. “If one comes forward with an agenda, there should be a discussion on it. However, the leadership just asks for our opinion. It may be because of their busy schedule,” he mocked.

He also backed the UDF’s demand to publish a white paper on the state’s economy.“The Centre is reducing the state’s income in many ways. This is causing problems. The government has to tell the truth about it,” he added. Ganesh also criticised Riyas for not allocating enough funds for road construction at different levels in his constituency. “Many panchayats have no funds for maintenance of roads. Only SC-ST development department is performing well.

As the road works are not materialising, the MLAs couldn’t visit their constituencies. Even if I am not given the ministership, I will speak out,” said Ganesh. According to the consensus in the LDF, Ganesh will be given the ministership after the first two-and-half-years of the government’s tenure.

The term of Antony Raju will end in December 2023, and the ministership has to be handed over to Ganesh. However, the dispute between the MLA and his sister has worsened. The CPM is wary of the situation.

