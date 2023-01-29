Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala’s son Ramith ties knot with Junita

The wedding was held at Girideepam Convention Centre at Nalanchira. Ramith is working as Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Mangaluru, and Junita is IT head, NIMS, Bahrain.

Published: 29th January 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:22 AM

Ramith Chennithala

Newlyweds Ramith Chennithala and Junita Mariam with Ramesh Chennithala and other family members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramith Chennithala, younger son of former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Anita Ramesh, tied the knot with Junita Mariam John on Saturday.

Junita, daughter of John Koshy and Shyni John, is a resident of Marvallil house, Pattom. The wedding was held at Girideepam Convention Centre at Nalanchira. Ramith is working as Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Mangaluru, and Junita is IT head, NIMS, Bahrain.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister V Muralidharan, Speaker A N Shamseer, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Ministers Mohamed Riyas, M B Rajesh, K N Balagopal, P Prasad, Antony Raju, Saji Cherian, G R Anil and Roshy Augustine, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, former Union ministers A K Antony, Subodh Kant Sahay, Thangabalu and G K Vasan, former CM Oommen Chandy, and former Pondicherry CM V Narayanasamy were among the attendees.

