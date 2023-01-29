Ramesh Chennithala’s son Ramith ties knot with Junita
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramith Chennithala, younger son of former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Anita Ramesh, tied the knot with Junita Mariam John on Saturday.
Junita, daughter of John Koshy and Shyni John, is a resident of Marvallil house, Pattom. The wedding was held at Girideepam Convention Centre at Nalanchira. Ramith is working as Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Mangaluru, and Junita is IT head, NIMS, Bahrain.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister V Muralidharan, Speaker A N Shamseer, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Ministers Mohamed Riyas, M B Rajesh, K N Balagopal, P Prasad, Antony Raju, Saji Cherian, G R Anil and Roshy Augustine, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, former Union ministers A K Antony, Subodh Kant Sahay, Thangabalu and G K Vasan, former CM Oommen Chandy, and former Pondicherry CM V Narayanasamy were among the attendees.