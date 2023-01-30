Home States Kerala

2nd killing in 2 weeks, Malayali stabbed to death in Poland 

Published: 30th January 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 23-year-old Keralite was stabbed to death in Poland. He has been identified as Sooraj Murali who hails from Ollur in Thrissur. He was allegedly stabbed by his Georgian co-worker after a clash erupted between their gangs at the accommodation facility.

Besides Sooraj, four more people were injured in the clash. “Sooraj suffered stab injuries on the chest. He had fallen down the staircase after the attack. Those who came to rescue the injured missed him. It was only when a pool of blood was seen down the staircase that he was found. Sooraj was dead by then,” said a close relative of the slain youth.

It is learnt that it would take at least a week to repatriate Sooraj’s mortal remains to India. His family and friends are in touch with the Embassy officials. This is the second attack on Keralites in Poland. Last week, Palakkad native Ibrahim Sharif was found dead in his apartment in Poland. He was allegedly killed by his roommate. 

From the reports arriving from Poland, it is learnt that Keralites there face racism and are often victims of many heinous crimes.

