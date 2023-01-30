Anil Antony hits Congress in Kerala where it hurts most

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran leader A K Antony’s son Anil K Antony, who quit key party posts last week, on Sunday embarrassed Congress with a tweet implying that the party is no keener on preserving the territorial integrity of India.

Targeting the BBC for publishing India’s map without Kashmir, Anil tweeted, “Some past shenanigans of BBC, repeat offenders questioning India’s territorial integrity, publishing truncated maps without Kashmir. Independent media without vested interests, indeed, and perfect allies for the current @INCIndia and partners.” He also shared two screenshots from the BBC featuring truncated maps of India.

The tweet was posted on the day the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra marched through the streets of Srinagar. Anil, who faced the wrath of Congress leaders for criticising the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, also tagged senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate in his tweet.

Jairam had slammed Anil for a tweet

T’Puram: Jairam Ramesh had criticised Anil for his last week’s remark against the BBC documentary. The Congress had endorsed the content of the documentary critical of Modi. Anil stepped down from the posts of state Congress digital media chairman and national Congress digital media coordinator after the leaders bayed for his blood.

One of the screenshots in Anil’s tweet seems to have been taken from BBC’s report on the 2020 US presidential election and the other from November 15, 2015, report prior to Modi’s first visit to the UK. BBC had tendered an apology for publishing the erroneous map of India.

