Home States Kerala

Anil Antony hits Congress in Kerala where it hurts most

The tweet was posted on the day the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra marched through the streets of Srinagar.

Published: 30th January 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Anil K Antony

National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media Anil K Antony.(Photo | Facebook, Anil K Antony)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran leader A K Antony’s son Anil K Antony, who quit key party posts last week, on Sunday embarrassed Congress with a tweet implying that the party is no keener on preserving the territorial integrity of India. 

Targeting the BBC for publishing India’s map without  Kashmir, Anil tweeted, “Some past shenanigans of BBC, repeat offenders questioning India’s territorial integrity, publishing truncated maps without Kashmir. Independent media without vested interests, indeed, and perfect allies for the current @INCIndia and partners.” He also shared two screenshots from the BBC featuring truncated maps of India.

The tweet was posted on the day the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra marched through the streets of Srinagar. Anil, who faced the wrath of Congress leaders for criticising the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, also tagged senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate in his tweet.

Jairam had slammed Anil for a tweet

T’Puram: Jairam Ramesh had criticised Anil for his last week’s remark against the BBC documentary. The Congress had endorsed the content of the documentary critical of Modi. Anil stepped down from the posts of state Congress digital media chairman and national Congress digital media coordinator after the leaders bayed for his blood.

One of the screenshots in Anil’s tweet seems to have been taken from BBC’s report on the 2020 US presidential election and the other from November 15, 2015, report prior to Modi’s first visit to the UK. BBC had tendered an apology for publishing the erroneous map of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil K Antony Congress
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp