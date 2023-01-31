Home States Kerala

Action against tankers leaking water on roads

Police have decided to lodge cases against owners of tankers and drivers in the event of an accident

Published: 31st January 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Water tanker
By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tankers plying on the city roads are a familiar sight. Now, they are under the scanner for spilling water and posing a threat to motorists. Police have decided to act tough by lodging cases against the owners of these tankers and their drivers in the event of an accident.

In a first, the Thrikkakara police booked the owners of two water tankers and their drivers following an incident at Vazhakkala in which a motorist was hurt. According to the FIR filed, the two drivers had driven the lorries in a rash and negligent manner, which posed a threat to the public. Water spilt on the road from these tankers, and Domy John, riding his bike, skidded on it and fell, resulting in severe injuries. The youth’s father had lodged a case with the police over the incident on October 7 last year.

Shihab and Sathar are the two tanker lorry owners who were booked by the police. “The accident occurred solely due to the negligent acts of the tanker lorry drivers. Spilling water on public roads causes several accidents in Kerala.

In similar cases in other states, the police are taking action against the offenders on the spot. Though these aspects are known to the state police, some officials are trying to distort the incident to help the offenders,” said Aniyan P and Priya Nair, the lawyers who appeared for the victim.

