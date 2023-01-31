Cash-for-verdict scam: Bar Council of Kerala initiates proceedings against Saiby

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Waking up nearly a week after the incident came to light, the Bar Council of Kerala on Monday initiated suo motu proceedings against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is facing allegations of taking money from clients after making them believe that it was to bribe High Court judges to obtain favourable verdicts.

The Bar Council also issued a notice to Saiby asking for his explanation on the allegations. The decision was taken by the statutory body in an urgent meeting in Kochi. Quoting a report submitted by the HC’s vigilance wing, the TNIE had reported the incident on Tuesday last.

The Bar Council’s move came after the Full Court of Kerala High Court accepted the findings of the vigilance wing and sought a report from the state police chief in this regard. The council also considered a letter from the Union Ministry of Law based on complaints filed by a section of lawyers who alleged that it’s well-known that Saiby is an agent of judges in HC, and is the only lawyer who can influence judges.

ALSO READ |Kerala HC judge recalls order granting bail to two Saiby Jose Kidangoor clients

Many of his advocate friends procured favourable orders in their cases through him, they alleged. “Lakhs of rupees were already snatched from the litigants for getting favourable orders from the judges,” the complaint stated. However, the Bar Council demanded clarity on the identity of the complainants.

