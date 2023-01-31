Kerala tribal student excels in CLAT; gets admission in NUALS

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: C Arathi, a tribal girl from Munderi tribal settlement in Attappadi, who excelled in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), has got admission to National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in Kochi.

Arathi belongs to the Kattunaiker tribe and is the daughter of the late Chandran and Leela of Appankaapu colony.

She secured the 43rd rank among the Scheduled Tribe students in all-India examination and third rank at the state level.

She was a student of Model Residential School in Attappadi and received CLAT coaching from District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Last year, V Vinodhini, of Mele Mulli Tribal Settlement at Chavadiyoor in Attappadi, had secured admission at Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, after excelling in the state-level entrance test.

