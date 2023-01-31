Krishnabalan Paliath steps down from Paliam Trust

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Krishnabalan Paliath, who will retire as manager of Paliam Group Devaswom Trust & Paliam Eswara Seva Trust on Tuesday, said his most significant achievement is the completion of the renovation works of Paliam temples at Chendamangalam and convincing the family to come on board on the government’s decision on protection and conservation of Paliam museums.

Paliath took the important assignment during 2008 consequent to the government decision on the protection and conservation of Paliam Kovilakam, Nalukettu, Puthya Trikkovu Oottupura and Paliam Shopping Complex and declaring them as heritage monuments and converting them as museums with the ownership of the land and building vested with the Paliam family.

“There was resistance from some members of the family. We explained to the members during three consecutive Paliam samgamams (family gatherings) and answered all the queries raised by the members,” he said.

The trustee also sent a letter to all concerned, favouring the Project and stating that once it is commissioned, the beneficiaries will be the future generation of Paliam.

“I am still of the firm opinion that the government decision came at the right time. Otherwise, both our Nalukettu and Kovilakam would have collapsed by now. Moreover, so far, we have not projected the role of Paliath Achans for Cochin State. Now the government, on its own, knowing the importance of the Paliam Family, including the monuments mentioned above under the Muziris Project, invested huge money,” Paliath said.

His 14 years as Paliam manager also saw the completion of the renovation of Puthiyathrikkovu Temple, Chennatrikkovu Temple, Bhagavthy Temple, Arangavu Subramanya Temple, Sastha Temple (including Kalasam), Kunnathu Tali Temple, Eswara Seva Temple, Thevarappadi Temple, Sahasranamappura at Chendamangalam.

When Paliath took charge, the bank balance of the Trust was `3 lakh, and the current balance (as on January 31) Rs 1.33 crore. He will hand over the responsibilities of the Trust to Venugopal Paliath with effect from February 1.

