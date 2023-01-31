‘Milma On Wheels’ turns money spinner for dairy cooperative, KSRTC

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Innovative ideas can help carve out a niche for entities. Take for example the ‘Milma On Wheels’ initiative launched by the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, known by its trade name Milma. Undertaken by the three Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Unions, viz TRCMPU of Thiruvananthapuram region, ERCMPU of Ernakulam region and Malabar region’s MRCMPU, the project is proving to be a cash cow.

“The idea was first mooted by the KSRTC,” said an official with the Ernakulam union. He said the idea was proposed as part of the cash-strapped state transport corporation’s proposal to find a use for its buses deemed unfit for the roads. According to him, it found resonance with members of the regional unions.

“The first ‘Milma On Wheels’ was opened by TRCMPU at the Thiruvananthapuram KSRTC bus station,” he said. The entire cost of refurbishing the bus is borne by the regional unions, said an official with Milma’s marketing department. “The unions pay a monthly rent of around `24,000. This varies from place to place. Besides the rent, they also bear the cost of redoing the interiors. This comes to be around `5 lakh or more,” the official said.

“However, everywhere ‘Milma On Wheels’ has achieved break even,” he added. Revenue generation has been great. “Though profit margins differ from place to place, we are happy that the project has proved a success,” he said. Besides the regular KSRTC buses, some of the low-floor AC buses have been offered for the initiative, the official said.

“These buses act as live advertisements for Milma. The insides of the vehicles have been transformed to showcase its various products. Everything from milk to value-added products made from milk can be bought at these supermarkets on wheels,” the official said. “The first ‘Milma On Wheels’ under Ernakulam union was set up at Thrissur KSRTC bus stand. The next one will be inaugurated at Ernakulam Boat Jetty on Tuesday,” he said.

Another one in Muvattupuzha is in the pipeline. “We have been issued sanction for a bus at the KSRTC bus station in Kottayam. However, since the station is undergoing renovation, the launch has been delayed. There is one in Kannur under the Malabar union,” said the official. Besides Milma products, snacks are being served at many places with seating arranged on board. “This was done following requests. The seating arrangement allows for around eight people to sit and snack at a time,” the official added.

