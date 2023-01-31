Railways sets in motion project to speed up trains running in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could have further implications for the state government’s plan to revive its now-shelved SilverLine project, Indian Railways has charted out plans to increase the speed of trains running in the state with a slew of measures. The speed-enhancement works involve a comprehensive upgradation of all the infrastructure, including track renewal, strengthening of bridges, easing of curves wherever feasible, improving of signalling system, etc.

The various works will be carried out in phases. Once completed, the trains would be operated at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph across the entire length of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru section, via both Alappuzha and Kottayam, according to a statement from the national rail transporter. The final report of a feasibility study on the entire project is expected by the end of this year.

According to sources, the upgradation would allow for speeds on some sections to be raised to even 160 kmph at a later phase. Speed-enhancement works are to be taken up to increase speeds on the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam section via Alappuzha, the Ernakulam-Shoranur section, and the Podanur-Shoranur-Mangaluru sections.

Podanur-Shoranur-Mangaluru section

On the nearly 307km-long Shoranur-Mangaluru section, trains currently don’t exceed 110 kmph and upgradation work to raise this to 130 kmph is in progress. This stretch is expected to be completed by March 2025. Similarly, the 93km Podanur-Shoranur stretch will also see trains run at 130 kmph and are expected to be done by March 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section

The project proposes to enhance the maximum speeds on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kayamkulam section from 100 kmph to 110 kmph; the Kayamkulam-Thuravoor stretch from 90 kmph to 110 kmph; Thuravoor-Ernakulam from 80 kmph to 110 kmph; and, Ernakulam-Shoranur from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in the first phase.

