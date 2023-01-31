Home States Kerala

Thrissur man, 62, smokes on Dubai-Kochi flight, arrested

Sukumaran has been booked under Sections 11A and 5A of the Aircraft Act and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act. He was later released on bail.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when in-flight misbehaviours by passengers hit the headlines, a 62-year-old man from Thrissur was caught allegedly smoking in the lavatory of a Dubai-Kochi flight. Sukumaran T, a native of Mala, who arrived at the Kochi airport by SpiceJet Airways flight SG-17 on Sunday night, was arrested by the Nedumbassery police on a complaint from the Kochi airport security officer.

According to police officials, the staff of the SpiceJet flight noticed smoke emanating from the lavatory while the aircraft was mid-air, and soon intercepted the person. They reported the matter to the airport security officer when the flight landed in Kochi. “It was based on the security officer’s information that we took the person into custody. We have also seized a cigarette lighter from him,” said a police officer. Sukumaran has been booked under Sections 11A and 5A of the Aircraft Act and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act. He was later released on bail.

“Smoking inside the air-tight cabin of a flight puts other passengers in danger. It can also trigger fire inside the flight. This illegal act can attract imprisonment for two years and a fine,” the officer said. Biji Eapen, national president of IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) and MD of Speedwings Aviation Group, said these are isolated incidents reported in Kerala’s aviation sector. 

‘Lack of awareness among flyers prime reason’

Earlier, unruly passengers were not reported by the airline company fearing their reputation, he said.  “Smoking inside aircraft is banned across the globe. Flights from India never allow carrying any inflammable objects. After the recent controversies over passengers’ misbehaviour, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given direction to airline companies to report such incidents. This might be the reason why the company concerned reported the matter at the airport, resulting in the subsequent action,” he said.

Biji opined that lack of awareness among flyers is the prime reason behind people engaging in such dangerous acts inside flights. “DGCA claims that awareness leaflets are issued about banned substances and behaviour inside a flight. But how many passengers read such leaflets? Other effective awareness campaigns should be conducted to prevent incidents like an inebriated passenger urinating on co-passengers or smoking inside the flight,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp