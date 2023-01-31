Thrissur man, 62, smokes on Dubai-Kochi flight, arrested

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when in-flight misbehaviours by passengers hit the headlines, a 62-year-old man from Thrissur was caught allegedly smoking in the lavatory of a Dubai-Kochi flight. Sukumaran T, a native of Mala, who arrived at the Kochi airport by SpiceJet Airways flight SG-17 on Sunday night, was arrested by the Nedumbassery police on a complaint from the Kochi airport security officer.

According to police officials, the staff of the SpiceJet flight noticed smoke emanating from the lavatory while the aircraft was mid-air, and soon intercepted the person. They reported the matter to the airport security officer when the flight landed in Kochi. “It was based on the security officer’s information that we took the person into custody. We have also seized a cigarette lighter from him,” said a police officer. Sukumaran has been booked under Sections 11A and 5A of the Aircraft Act and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act. He was later released on bail.

“Smoking inside the air-tight cabin of a flight puts other passengers in danger. It can also trigger fire inside the flight. This illegal act can attract imprisonment for two years and a fine,” the officer said. Biji Eapen, national president of IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) and MD of Speedwings Aviation Group, said these are isolated incidents reported in Kerala’s aviation sector.

‘Lack of awareness among flyers prime reason’

Earlier, unruly passengers were not reported by the airline company fearing their reputation, he said. “Smoking inside aircraft is banned across the globe. Flights from India never allow carrying any inflammable objects. After the recent controversies over passengers’ misbehaviour, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given direction to airline companies to report such incidents. This might be the reason why the company concerned reported the matter at the airport, resulting in the subsequent action,” he said.

Biji opined that lack of awareness among flyers is the prime reason behind people engaging in such dangerous acts inside flights. “DGCA claims that awareness leaflets are issued about banned substances and behaviour inside a flight. But how many passengers read such leaflets? Other effective awareness campaigns should be conducted to prevent incidents like an inebriated passenger urinating on co-passengers or smoking inside the flight,” he said.

