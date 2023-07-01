IUML decides to work on uniting Opposition parties that are against UCC

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Following reports that the BJP-led central government is likely to introduce a bill to bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the monsoon session of Parliament, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is swiftly taking steps to oppose its implementation. At the national executive committee meeting held in Malappuram on Friday, the IUML decided to work on uniting opposition parties that are against the implementation of UCC.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters after the national committee meeting that the UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and has the potential to disrupt communal harmony in the country.

“Muslim community is not the only one that will be affected by the UCC. It has implications for numerous communities residing in India, including tribal people. Implementing the UCC is a political strategy adopted by the BJP-led Central government to gain political advantage before the 2024 LS elections. The IUML will strive to foster unity among opposition parties that oppose UCC. Furthermore, the IUML is ready to support those who lead the fight against the implementation of UCC,” Kunhalikutty said.

IUML national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said that the party will undertake various measures to unite opposition parties on the issue. “To understand the perspectives of secular individuals regarding UCC and unify them, the IUML will hold meetings, seminars, and debates throughout the country. In Kerala, similar programmes will be organised in Kochi and Kozhikode.

We will continue our dialogues with secular organisations and parties to fortify the opposition. The matter concerning the UCC will also be raised in the upcoming meetings of opposition parties,” ET said, adding that the Central government will face setbacks, including electoral consequences if it proceeds with the decision to implement the UCC.

IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen said that the efforts to implement the UCC will prove to be a death knell for the BJP-led Central government. He urged people nationwide to oppose its implementation.

MALAPPURAM: Following reports that the BJP-led central government is likely to introduce a bill to bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the monsoon session of Parliament, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is swiftly taking steps to oppose its implementation. At the national executive committee meeting held in Malappuram on Friday, the IUML decided to work on uniting opposition parties that are against the implementation of UCC. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters after the national committee meeting that the UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and has the potential to disrupt communal harmony in the country. “Muslim community is not the only one that will be affected by the UCC. It has implications for numerous communities residing in India, including tribal people. Implementing the UCC is a political strategy adopted by the BJP-led Central government to gain political advantage before the 2024 LS elections. The IUML will strive to foster unity among opposition parties that oppose UCC. Furthermore, the IUML is ready to support those who lead the fight against the implementation of UCC,” Kunhalikutty said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IUML national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said that the party will undertake various measures to unite opposition parties on the issue. “To understand the perspectives of secular individuals regarding UCC and unify them, the IUML will hold meetings, seminars, and debates throughout the country. In Kerala, similar programmes will be organised in Kochi and Kozhikode. We will continue our dialogues with secular organisations and parties to fortify the opposition. The matter concerning the UCC will also be raised in the upcoming meetings of opposition parties,” ET said, adding that the Central government will face setbacks, including electoral consequences if it proceeds with the decision to implement the UCC. IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen said that the efforts to implement the UCC will prove to be a death knell for the BJP-led Central government. He urged people nationwide to oppose its implementation.