Home States Kerala

IUML decides to work on uniting Opposition parties that are against UCC

IUML national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said that the party will undertake various measures to unite opposition parties on the issue.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

The fate of important legislations such as the Uniform Civil Code. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Following reports that the BJP-led central government is likely to introduce a bill to bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the monsoon session of Parliament, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is swiftly taking steps to oppose its implementation. At the national executive committee meeting held in Malappuram on Friday, the IUML decided to work on uniting opposition parties that are against the implementation of UCC.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters after the national committee meeting that the UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and has the potential to disrupt communal harmony in the country.

“Muslim community is not the only one that will be affected by the UCC. It has implications for numerous communities residing in India, including tribal people. Implementing the UCC is a political strategy adopted by the BJP-led Central government to gain political advantage before the 2024 LS elections. The IUML will strive to foster unity among opposition parties that oppose UCC. Furthermore, the IUML is ready to support those who lead the fight against the implementation of UCC,” Kunhalikutty said.  

IUML national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said that the party will undertake various measures to unite opposition parties on the issue. “To understand the perspectives of secular individuals regarding UCC and unify them, the IUML will hold meetings, seminars, and debates throughout the country. In Kerala, similar programmes will be organised in Kochi and Kozhikode.

We will continue our dialogues with secular organisations and parties to fortify the opposition. The matter concerning the UCC will also be raised in the upcoming meetings of opposition parties,” ET said, adding that the Central government will face setbacks, including electoral consequences if it proceeds with the decision to implement the UCC.

IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen said that the efforts to implement the UCC will prove to be a death knell for the BJP-led Central government. He urged people nationwide to oppose its implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML UCC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp