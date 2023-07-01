Home States Kerala

To counter fraud, Bar Council of Kerala to verify lawyers’ certificates

The SC has ordered that all universities and examination boards verify the genuineness of degrees without charge.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, study, education, degree

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With more incidents of professionals operating with fake degrees coming out in the open, the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) has launched an initiative to verify the certificates of lawyers practising in various courts, including the High Court. Among the 24,523 certificates sent for verification to various universities in the country, 21,235 have been found to be authentic. Reports on around 3,300 certificates are yet to be received. 

The remaining certificates cannot be considered fake as universities delay the verification process, BCK chairman Anil Kumar K N told TNIE. “The last date for submitting the certificates expired on June 30. We received a number of certificates on Friday as well.

Those who have not uploaded their certificates are likely to be considered ‘non-practising’ lawyers. However, the BCK plans to extend the date for uploading documents,” he added. BCK initiated the move on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The SC has ordered that all universities and examination boards verify the genuineness of degrees without charge. In 2015, BCI introduced the Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawyer certificate Fake degree Bar council of Kerala
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp