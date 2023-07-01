Home States Kerala

Uniform Civil Code: Christian community adopts wait and watch stance in Kerala

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, said the civil code should not put secularism at stake.

KOTTAYAM: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks pushing for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have once again sparked a debate on the proposed legislation with far-reaching implications, the Christian community has taken a ‘wait-and-watch’ stance on the subject.

While Muslim organisations have raised serious objections to the move to implement the UCC, Christian denominations have been thus far loath to take an open stance. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has appointed a committee of legal experts to study UCC in detail. “It is too early to comment on it as we do not have even the draft of the code. We need to know its sub-clauses before making comments. We’ve already formed a committee to study the subject. We will take a clear stand on the basis of the committee report,” said Fr Jacob Palackappilly, spokesperson, KCBC.

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, said the civil code should not put secularism at stake. “We can’t make any analysis on the Unified Civil Code before studying its content. However, any civil code that would affect the freedom of secularism would jeopardise the culture of the nation. It should not be implemented in haste. The civil code should be prepared by ensuring the freedom of various religions and minorities as well as realising their customs and practices,” he said.

“When UCC is formed based on the principle of equality, other two principles in the preamble of the Constitution such as freedom and fraternity shouldn’t be undermined. Moreover, a law commission has already said that UCC is not needed for the time being. Each religion has its own civil law, customs, and nature of activities. If the UCC imperils these, it would put the minorities in a difficult situation,” he added.

