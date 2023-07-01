Uniform Civil Code: IUML, Samastha welcome Kanthapuram’s unity call

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s call for unity among like-minded Muslim groups has evoked positive response from Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and Indian Union Muslims League (IUML).

In an interview to a Malayalam channel, Kanthapuram hinted that he favours a cordial relationship with the rival Sunni group, and the IUML. Reacting to the remarks, IUML state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said it is the right moment for Muslim organisations to unite.

“The Uniform Civil Code looms over Indian citizens like a threat, and it is crucial for Muslim organisations to unite in opposition against such legislation. The IUML has also stressed the importance of unity among Muslim groups and a platform for them to stay united. The IUML positively acknowledges the statements made by Kanthapuram,” Thangal said. However, the leadership of IUML clarified that no official discussions have taken place to incorporate the AP Faction into the IUML platform.

IUML leader M K Muneer also welcomed Kanthapuram’s statement saying that his party never harboured any permanent animosity towards the Sunni group. He recalled that Kanthapuram and Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal had attended a meeting convened by Sadiq Ali Thangal. “We are happy that the ice has started thawing,” Muneer said.

