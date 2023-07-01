Venu, Shaik Darvesh take charge as chief secretary, state police chief of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr V Venu and Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday assumed offices as the 48th chief secretary and the 33rd police chief of the state, respectively. Both are officers of the 1990 Civil Service batch. After assuming charge, Venu said he will put his office to good use to address the pressing issues of the state.

He added that Kerala has got the most efficient civil service and he will responsibly carry out his duty as its head.

“I will try to take the e-governance programme to its perfection. I am hopeful of getting the full cooperation of department heads, senior secretaries, and other colleagues,” he added. Venu replaced V P Joy, who retired on Friday. Meanwhile, Shaik assumed charge as the state police chief after receiving the baton from Anil Kant, who hung his boots on Friday.

The baton exchange took place in the presence of senior IPS officers. Anil was also accorded a farewell parade by the department at the SAP Camp.

The state government organised a farewell function for the two outgoing officers at the secretariat, which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Pinarayi said Joy played a crucial role in the digitisation of government services and carried out his duties without creating discontent among people.

Regarding Anil Kant, the CM said he carried out his duty as state police chief without precipitating any controversies. “He is an officer who fulfilled his responsibilities. That’s why he was chosen as state police chief. He could raise the force to a level that was noticed by the entire country,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr V Venu and Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday assumed offices as the 48th chief secretary and the 33rd police chief of the state, respectively. Both are officers of the 1990 Civil Service batch. After assuming charge, Venu said he will put his office to good use to address the pressing issues of the state. He added that Kerala has got the most efficient civil service and he will responsibly carry out his duty as its head. “I will try to take the e-governance programme to its perfection. I am hopeful of getting the full cooperation of department heads, senior secretaries, and other colleagues,” he added. Venu replaced V P Joy, who retired on Friday. Meanwhile, Shaik assumed charge as the state police chief after receiving the baton from Anil Kant, who hung his boots on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The baton exchange took place in the presence of senior IPS officers. Anil was also accorded a farewell parade by the department at the SAP Camp. The state government organised a farewell function for the two outgoing officers at the secretariat, which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Pinarayi said Joy played a crucial role in the digitisation of government services and carried out his duties without creating discontent among people. Regarding Anil Kant, the CM said he carried out his duty as state police chief without precipitating any controversies. “He is an officer who fulfilled his responsibilities. That’s why he was chosen as state police chief. He could raise the force to a level that was noticed by the entire country,” he said.