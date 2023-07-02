Home States Kerala

Accused cops for abduction case in Kerala dismissed

The accused were traced and arrested based on CCTV footage, mobile tower locations, and other evidence.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two civil police officers, who were arrested for trying to abduct a businessman at Poovachal near Kattakada masquerading as Enforcement Directorate officers, have been dismissed from the state police service. 

The move came as per the recommendation of Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP D Shilpa. Vineeth and Kiran Kumar, both 36-years-old, were arrested three days ago in connection with the incident.

Both officers have been under suspension since October last year. The Kattakada police also arrested a third person, Arun, who was involved in the crime. They have been charged under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 419 (cheating by personation), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as various provisions of the Arms Act. 

The case was registered based on the complaint of Mujeeb, a 43-year-old businessman. According to Mujeeb, the accused persons wearing police uniforms intercepted his vehicle near Poovachal on June 24. One of them entered his car and handcuffed him to the steering wheel.

When questioned, the accused said it was part of an ED raid, but the complainant got suspicious and shouted for help. One of the accused then threatened to shoot him dead if he did not shut up. 

Nevertheless, Mujeeb continued to shout for help. Failing to drive away with him in the vehicle, they fled the scene in another car. The accused were traced and arrested based on CCTV footage, mobile tower locations, and other evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abduction case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp