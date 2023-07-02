Accused cops for abduction case in Kerala dismissed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two civil police officers, who were arrested for trying to abduct a businessman at Poovachal near Kattakada masquerading as Enforcement Directorate officers, have been dismissed from the state police service.

The move came as per the recommendation of Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP D Shilpa. Vineeth and Kiran Kumar, both 36-years-old, were arrested three days ago in connection with the incident.

Both officers have been under suspension since October last year. The Kattakada police also arrested a third person, Arun, who was involved in the crime. They have been charged under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 419 (cheating by personation), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as various provisions of the Arms Act.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Mujeeb, a 43-year-old businessman. According to Mujeeb, the accused persons wearing police uniforms intercepted his vehicle near Poovachal on June 24. One of them entered his car and handcuffed him to the steering wheel.

When questioned, the accused said it was part of an ED raid, but the complainant got suspicious and shouted for help. One of the accused then threatened to shoot him dead if he did not shut up.

Nevertheless, Mujeeb continued to shout for help. Failing to drive away with him in the vehicle, they fled the scene in another car. The accused were traced and arrested based on CCTV footage, mobile tower locations, and other evidence.

