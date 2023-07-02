Home States Kerala

Aravind J from Thiruvananthapuram emerges as Kerala topper in IFS 

He said Jojin Abraham George, seventh rank holder in the IFS examination last year, was his senior in college and mentor for IFS exam coaching. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aravind J, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has emerged as Kerala topper in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The 29-year-old who won 22nd rank stays at Vanchiyoor.

A BTech graduate from Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering in Pappanamcode, Aravind cleared the exam on his last attempt. He had cleared the IFS prelims two times and Civil Service mains once.

Forestry and Geology were his optional subjects for the IFS examination. Civil Service aspirant Ganga K P is his wife. Aravind’s parents are the late Jayakumar and Pushpa S, staff of Cosmopolitan Hospital in the city. Aravind was working as a faculty member in an IAS coaching centre in the city.

