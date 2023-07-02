Attempts on my life failed as I am a staunch believer: KPCC chief

By Express News Service

KANNUR: State Congress president K Sudhakaran said on Saturday he is a staunch believer and can only be killed if God wishes so. He was speaking to reporters in Kannur in connection with the revelations of former Desabhimani associate editor G Sakthidharan that the CPM had sent people to kill him.

“I know that CPM had sent people to kill me several times in the past. When I was participating in a programme at Kuthuparamba, the killers sent by CPM hid in a pit and waited for me as I was supposed to pass through the place to have tea. But, luckily, I didn’t go that way on that day. There were so many such lucky instances when I narrowly escaped from traps laid by the CPM,” said Sudhakaran.

It is a good thing that Sakthidharan has shown the courage to inform to the people of Kerala. He was with the CPM, and has a very deep knowledge about its inside politics, said Sudhakaran. “It is quite welcoming to see him come out with such revelations regarding the conspiracies hatched by the CPM,” said Sudhakaran.

KPCC president said the Congress party will decide whether to take legal action regarding the case, adding that the government is unlikely to take any action on the revelations of the former journalist.

“We will take steps as per legal advice,” Sudhakaran said.

“I don’t know Sakthidharan personally. But, now I want to contact him over the phone,” he said. “We can’t expect the government to act based on these revelations. We should expect justice only from morally righteous persons. This is a government that scuttles the administration for the sake of its extravaganza. We should not chant Vedic hymns before a charging buffalo. Pinarayi is Pinarayi,” he said.

