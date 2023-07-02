CPM branch secretary demands Rs 2 crore from quarry operator in Kerala, sacked

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM on Saturday ousted a branch secretary for allegedly demanding a Rs 2-crore in bribe from a quarry operator in Baluserry. In an audio clip purportedly that of Mankayam branch secretary V M Rajeevan, he is heard demanding the amount from the operator for ensuring a trouble-free operation of the protest-hit quarry. The audio had gone viral on social media, embarrassing the party.

After the incident triggered a political controversy, the CPM leadership sacked Rajeevan from the party and initiated an internal probe.

In the phone conversation, the local leader could be heard seeking the amount for handing over his and another person’s house and properties to the quarry. When the quarry operator argued that the amount was very high, Rajeevan promised to withdraw the petition filed by the party against the quarry.

CPM Balussery area secretary Ismayil Kurumboyil said the party initiated a preliminary probe and found the incident damaged its image among the public.

‘Party will initiate detailed inquiry’

“Hence, Rajeevan has been removed from the party. The decision was taken at the local committee meeting attended by area secretary and committee members. The party will initiate a detailed inquiry. If any other party members have unholy connection with quarry operators, action will be taken against them too,” he said.

Ismayil further said the party had taken a stand against the quarry as it posed threat to the public. “However, since the quarry has the required permission for functioning, the party has lodged complaint with the district administration,” he said.

In the audio clip, the CPM branch secretary reportedly claimed that all the decisions related to the quarry issue were taken by a 13-member branch committee.

KOZHIKODE: The CPM on Saturday ousted a branch secretary for allegedly demanding a Rs 2-crore in bribe from a quarry operator in Baluserry. In an audio clip purportedly that of Mankayam branch secretary V M Rajeevan, he is heard demanding the amount from the operator for ensuring a trouble-free operation of the protest-hit quarry. The audio had gone viral on social media, embarrassing the party. After the incident triggered a political controversy, the CPM leadership sacked Rajeevan from the party and initiated an internal probe. In the phone conversation, the local leader could be heard seeking the amount for handing over his and another person’s house and properties to the quarry. When the quarry operator argued that the amount was very high, Rajeevan promised to withdraw the petition filed by the party against the quarry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CPM Balussery area secretary Ismayil Kurumboyil said the party initiated a preliminary probe and found the incident damaged its image among the public. ‘Party will initiate detailed inquiry’ “Hence, Rajeevan has been removed from the party. The decision was taken at the local committee meeting attended by area secretary and committee members. The party will initiate a detailed inquiry. If any other party members have unholy connection with quarry operators, action will be taken against them too,” he said. Ismayil further said the party had taken a stand against the quarry as it posed threat to the public. “However, since the quarry has the required permission for functioning, the party has lodged complaint with the district administration,” he said. In the audio clip, the CPM branch secretary reportedly claimed that all the decisions related to the quarry issue were taken by a 13-member branch committee.