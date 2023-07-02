Home States Kerala

CPM targets state Congress chief over Ariyil Shukoor murder case

Speaking at a public meeting in Kannur on Thursday, Shafeer claimed that Sudhakaran had then threatened the police to file an FIR against P Jayarajan and CPM leader T V Rajesh in the Shukoor case.

CPM Flag

CPM Flags (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership, which has been on a mission to consistently target state Congress president K Sudhakaran, was handed an unexpected weapon with the latest revelations in the Ariyil Shukoor murder case. 

P Jayarajan

Determined to further corner Sudhakaran who has been on the backfoot after his arrest in a cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal, CPM leaders P Jayarajan and M V Jayarajan have now demanded a reinvestigation into the murder of Muslim League worker Ariyil Shukoor in 2012, based on the revelations of Congress leader B R M Shafeer.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kannur on Thursday, Shafeer claimed that Sudhakaran had then threatened the police to file an FIR against P Jayarajan and CPM leader T V Rajesh in the Shukoor case.

Calling for a reprobe into the case, CPM state committee member P Jayarajan said he would take legal recourse. He also accused Sudhakaran of being part of a criminal conspiracy. 

‘Shafeer’s revelations prove RSS links of Sudhakaran’ 

“The information revealed by Shafeer once again proved Sudhakaran’s links with the RSS. It proved that Sudhakaran had influenced the central agencies under the BJP government. The revelations have further proved that the CPM workers were trapped in the case. It was the then UDF government that played a key role in it. The revelation that Sudhakaran had tried to influence the CBI is an offence of a grave nature. There should be a public response against this,” he said.

CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan also demanded a reinvestigation. “This is part of a clear political vendetta. Without any evidence, innocent people were included as accused in a murder case, using Sudhakaran’s influence,” he said.

On Thursday, Shafeer said Sudhakaran went to New Delhi to ensure a CBI inquiry in the Shukoor murder case. For the CPM leadership and the Kannur comrades, who have often been accused of orchestrating political killings, the revelations by the Congress leader have came as an unexpected weapon.

