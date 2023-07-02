Home States Kerala

Dark days for motor vehicles department in Kerala as KSEB continues to pull the plug

The electricity bill received at Mattannur office will be duly handed over to district RTO and the amount would be sanctioned from Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The KSEB seems to be taking a tough stance on the motor vehicles department (MVD) after one of its vehicles carrying a hook was fined by the latter for traffic violations.   Following this, the KSEB disconnected power supply to the MVD office in Kalpetta for not paying the electricity bill, a couple of days later. In the past few days, the KSEB disconnected power supply to two more offices of the MVD in Mattannur in Kannur district and Karanthakkad in Kasaragod district.

On Saturday, power supply to the district enforcement control room of RTO in Mattannur was disconnected for not paying a bill of Rs 52,807 for the months of April and May. The last date for payment of the bill was June 27.

An official of RTO, Mattannur, said that the functioning of the office would be gravely affected due to this as three of the five electric vehicles were charged at Mattannur. He also said that the AI cameras set up in the district are being observed from here. That too will be affected. 

The electricity bill received at Mattannur office will be duly handed over to district RTO and the amount would be sanctioned from Thiruvananthapuram. However, payment can be made only after the nod for bill payment reaches Kannur office, and the cheque to Mattannur. The bill was sent to Kannur on time, said the official. KSEB had disconnected the power supply to the same office a few months ago, for not paying the bill on time. 

In Kasaragod, KSEB disconnected power to the enforcement office of Kasaragod RTO on Friday, for not paying the bill on time. Here also, the disconnection of power affected the monitoring of AI cameras. Here, the bill was for Rs 23,000 and the last date for payment was June 26. Since two holidays followed, KSEB disconnected power on Friday. 

