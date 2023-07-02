Girl wins hearts in Kerala for speech against drug addiction

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ithal Shibeesh, a Class 4 student, has won the hearts of many after her strong words against drug addiction. Several, including Minister for General Education V Sivankutty, lauded Ithal’s brave speech. The video of her speech, delivered at Vadakara railway station, made rounds online.

Ithal is no stranger to giving speeches. The eight-year-old is already a star in her school, SGMSB UP school, Vadakara, and has bagged prizes in elocution competitions. The daughter of Shibeesh Koyoth and Sijina, Ithal is also her parents’ voice, as neither of them can speak nor hear. They are residents of Chemmarathur in Thiruvallur panchayat.

“Ithal and her brother Ithihas communicate with their parents in sign language,” said Vyshak, Ithal’s uncle and a teacher at her school.

On June 26, Ithal was the keynote speaker at her school’s programme and the flash mob held on the occasion of the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“The flash mob was followed by a special speech by Ithal at two bus stands and the Vadakara railway station. Many had captured the visuals on their mobile phones and shared them on social media,” Vyshak said.

Recently, Vadakara MLA K K Rema called Ithal to appreciate her efforts. On her speech, Ithal said, “Drug addiction is a bad thing. We should fight it.”

