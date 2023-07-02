Home States Kerala

Hibi Eden’s proposal to make Kochi state capital draws flak, termed ‘immature’

Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi told TNIE that she can never take a favourable stand in Hibi’s demand of shifting the capital.  

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has come under flak from several quarters, including his own party and front for proposing a private bill in Lok Sabha suggesting that Kochi should be made Kerala’s capital.

The list of politicians and personalities who have rebuked the idea flatly include Youth  Congress state president K S Sabarinadhan, Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, RSP secretary Shibu Baby John and Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the erstwhile Travancore royal family. Former Aruvikkara MLA and youth leader Sabarinadhan was very critical of the proposal on his Facebook account, pointing out that the demand was unwarranted and would only create a distraction from pertinent issues.

Hitting out sharply against the idea, Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi termed Hibi’s action as “immature”. 

Another senior Congress leader K Mohan Kumar also came down heavily against Hibi claiming that it was childish of him to raise such a demand. Adoor Prakash rubbished the proposal saying that Congress has neither discussed it nor taken a  stand in favour of Hibi’s demand. “Not only that, it is not at all easy to shift the capital to Kochi.  There is no point in attempting such a move. Thiruvananthapuram has always been the capital of Kerala. I  don’t think it’s worth a topic that has to be discussed on one fine day,” said Adoor Prakash.

UDF ally RSP leadership also condemned Hibi’s proposal. While Shibu Baby John claimed that it’s just a youth leader’s thoughts that should not be taken seriously, MP N K Premachandran opined that the debate itself is unwarranted.

“The political decorum is to discuss it in the party first and also among the leaders of the allies in the UDF,” Shibu added. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi told TNIE that she can never take a favourable stand in Hibi’s demand of shifting the capital.  

“Not only me, I don’t think anyone from Travancore will appreciate such a demand. Even those from outside Travancore will not entertain the same. What’s the need to raise such a demand after so many years? Thiruvananthapuram is a place of historical importance. If the capital is shifted, where will they find land for development? What would be the expenditure involved? And what will they do with historical structures like the Secretariat?” asked Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hibi edenKerala capital change Lok sabha private bill
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp