Outlook's Shahina wins CPJ's International Press Freedom award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist K K Shahina has won the prestigious Committee to Protect Journalists International Press Freedom Award for 2023. The Keralite journalist is currently working as a senior editor with Outlook magazine. She was one of the first journalists in the country to be slapped with an anti-terror law.

Shahina is among the four winners this year from different countries. The awards will be presented on November 16, 2023, in New York City.

The CPJ International Press Freedom awards are presented annually to honour journalists and publications for showing courage in defending press freedom despite facing attacks, threats or imprisonment.

