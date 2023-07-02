Sudhakaran case: KPCC gives in to pressure, finally calls executive committee meeting

Cynthia Chandran and KS Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting criticism from factional leaders, the Congress state leadership has made a significant decision to address the concerns by announcing the extended KPCC executive committee meeting, which is now scheduled for Wednesday.

This move can be seen as a climbdown by the leadership in response to the dissatisfaction expressed by various factions within the party for the failure to convene organisational meetings to address the recent cases involving KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

The party has been grappling with internal discontent over its management of recent political developments, notably the Monson Mavunkal case, resulting in the arrest of K Sudhakaran.

Leaders from both the A and I groups have expressed their belief that the leadership should have promptly convened a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee to address the matter.

Given that the government’s action came at a time when the Opposition was strongly criticising the ruling party and the chief minister over corruption allegations, these leaders argue that the case was politically motivated. “The decision to confront the government should have been made after consultations,” a senior leader told TNIE. “Such matters should have been discussed in the PAC, but the committee has not convened for a long time. The current leadership has halted consultations with senior leaders,” the leader added.

The group leaders alleged that the lack of consultations resulted in the party’s failure to devise an effective strategy against the government’s actions. Leaders from various groups told TNIE that Sudhakaran’s decision to pursue legal remedies first led to his arrest. “It should have been fought politically first, with legal action taken at a later stage,” they opined.

“If there had been consultations, a more effective political game plan could have emerged. By arresting him, the government and the CPM gained an advantage. This should have been avoided at all costs. Unfortunately, Sudhakaran proceeded with his own strategy. Only Satheesan has been taken into confidence. An issue as highly volatile as this should not be discussed in the executive meeting,” they asserted.

However, with the Congress High Command expressing support for Sudhakaran, dissident leaders within the party have decided not to publicly isolate him at this time. Previously, factional leaders were opposed to Sudhakaran’s independent stance.

“We have decided not to demand the convening of the Political Affairs Committee meeting and the party office bearers meeting at this point. Why should we always be troublemakers? Silence is golden. This has prompted Sudhakaran to call the executive meeting,” a senior ‘A’ group leader said.

Nevertheless, with mounting cases against Sudhakaran and health concerns posing a threat, the path ahead is unlikely to be smooth for the leader from Kannur.

Meanwhile, the UDF leadership has scheduled the next UDF meeting for July 10 at Cantonment House to discuss the ongoing developments.

