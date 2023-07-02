Sudhakaran files privilege notice against ‘CPM plot’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran seems to be in no mood to back down from the tussle with the CPM. On Saturday, Sudhakaran who is also the Kannur MP, moved a breach of privilege notice before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Crime Branch DySP Y Rustom, alleging that the officer was part of the CPM’s political conspiracy to implicate him in the Monson Mavunkal case.

He also approached the Parliament’s Ethics Committee, the state police chief and the Police Complaints Authority in this regard.

In his breach of privilege notice, Sudhakaran alleged that a false case was charged against him by Rustom as per the CPM’s diktat. He termed it part of a political witch-hunt by the CPM to tarnish his image. Sudhakaran said it’s evident from the complaint filed by Monson via Viyyur jail superintendent in the Ernakulam Pocso Court that he was being targeted. “The conspiracy was hatched on June 17,” he said.

‘Conspiracy angle reveals extent of political degeneration of CPM’

“After presenting Monson in the court, Rustom took him in his vehicle to the jail. He had told jail authorities that he brought Monson in his vehicle to avoid media glare. The DySP threatened Monson to come up with two false statements against me,” said Sudhakaran.

In his notice, the Congress chief alleged that Rustom had asked Monson to give a statement that Sudhakaran was present when Monson sexually assaulted a minor girl. In addition, Rustom wanted Monson to say that it was at the behest of Sudhakaran that Anoop, the complainant in the cheating case, gave Rs 25 lakh to Monson.

“When Monson refused to do so, Rustom threatened to implicate him in another case and take him into custody. The police officers who had come for his escort are witnesses. The conspiracy angle against me reveals the extent of the political degeneration of the CPM,” added Sudhakaran.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran seems to be in no mood to back down from the tussle with the CPM. On Saturday, Sudhakaran who is also the Kannur MP, moved a breach of privilege notice before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Crime Branch DySP Y Rustom, alleging that the officer was part of the CPM’s political conspiracy to implicate him in the Monson Mavunkal case. He also approached the Parliament’s Ethics Committee, the state police chief and the Police Complaints Authority in this regard. In his breach of privilege notice, Sudhakaran alleged that a false case was charged against him by Rustom as per the CPM’s diktat. He termed it part of a political witch-hunt by the CPM to tarnish his image. Sudhakaran said it’s evident from the complaint filed by Monson via Viyyur jail superintendent in the Ernakulam Pocso Court that he was being targeted. “The conspiracy was hatched on June 17,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Conspiracy angle reveals extent of political degeneration of CPM’ “After presenting Monson in the court, Rustom took him in his vehicle to the jail. He had told jail authorities that he brought Monson in his vehicle to avoid media glare. The DySP threatened Monson to come up with two false statements against me,” said Sudhakaran. In his notice, the Congress chief alleged that Rustom had asked Monson to give a statement that Sudhakaran was present when Monson sexually assaulted a minor girl. In addition, Rustom wanted Monson to say that it was at the behest of Sudhakaran that Anoop, the complainant in the cheating case, gave Rs 25 lakh to Monson. “When Monson refused to do so, Rustom threatened to implicate him in another case and take him into custody. The police officers who had come for his escort are witnesses. The conspiracy angle against me reveals the extent of the political degeneration of the CPM,” added Sudhakaran.