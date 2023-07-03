Home States Kerala

Kerala CPM to step up campaign against Uniform Civil Code

The CPM will hold a state-level seminar in Kozhikode against UCC. This will be followed by related programmes at the district level and at main centres.

CPI (M) Kerala state secretary, M V Govindan (File Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Flaying the Centre’s alleged plan to enact the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as part of implementing the BJP’s ‘Hindutva agenda’, the CPM said it will organise seminars and programmes across the state against the move. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said all non-communal groups, including Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha, will be invited for the programmes against UCC.

The CPM will hold a state-level seminar in Kozhikode against UCC. This will be followed by related programmes at the district level and at main centres. Govindan took potshots at the Congress for not taking a ‘united stance’ against the Sangh Parivar’s plans to rid the country of its diverse character. He said all groups that want secularism to remain alive in the country should come out openly against UCC.

The CPM state secretary added that Congress will not be invited to the seminar against UCC as the party’s stance on the issue was ‘dubious’. The Congress has different opinions on UCC at different levels of its leadership with some of its leaders adopting an opportunistic stance, Govindan alleged.

He said the party will hold extensive campaigns to highlight the situation in Manipur and added that a delegation of MPs from CPM and CPI will visit the northeastern state. Meanwhile, Govindan refused to join the issue over the allegations of financial misdemeanour against CPM leaders levelled by G Sakthidharan, former associate editor of CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani. Govindan said the party will not respond to such ‘false propaganda’ that will eventually meet its end. He added that the allegations were far removed from the truth.

Govindan lashed out at the media for not highlighting cases relating to the frauds allegedly committed by Congress leaders. He also termed as ‘serious’ KPCC secretary B R M Shafeer’s statement against party state president Sudhakaran. 

