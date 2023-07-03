Home States Kerala

Open Defecation Free Plus status for Kerala

The criteria for declaring a village as ODF Plus include its sustained ODF status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Swachh Bharat

Swachh Bharat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala has been accorded the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status by the Centre for making all the villages meet the parameters prescribed by the Swachh Bharat Mission. 
The state gained the coveted status as all its villages have been equipped with modern facilities for sanitation and waste disposal as per the parameters set by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Apart from Kerala, southern states Karnataka and Telangana have also received the ODF Plus status. 

The criteria for declaring a village as ODF Plus include its sustained ODF status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems. The efforts by all villages and gram panchayats in meeting the yardsticks in this regard helped Kerala attain the status.

Grama panchayats have implemented projects for source-level management of biodegradable waste, collection of biodegradable waste by Haritha Karma Sena, construction of community and household toilets, installation of public disposal facilities for biodegradable waste, liquid waste disposal facilities and informative campaigns. Among 1,509 villages in the state, 491 received the status in the ‘Aspiring’ category, while 48 secured spots in the ‘Rising’ category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Open Defecation Free Swachh Bharat Mission
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp