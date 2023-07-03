Relative who banged heads of newlyweds arrested in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kollengode police on Sunday arrested one person in the curious case wherein heads of newlyweds were banged together in an uncanny ‘custom’ at Palassena. The arrested is Subash (Lakshmanan), 37, a distant relative and neighbour of the groom. He was granted bail.

The arrest was recorded on the complaint of Sajila, the bride. Subash was charged with Sections 341, 323, and 354 of the IPC, said A Vipin Das, Kollengode CI. The incident took place on June 26 as newlyweds Sachin of Pallasena and Sajila of Mukkom in Kozhikode were about to enter Sachin’s house. Subash, who was behind them, banged their heads together with force.

Sajila, who was least expecting it, was left in a daze. A social media influencer, she recounted the harrowing experience on Instagram. Millions have viewed the video until now. Soon, social media was abuzz with many advocating for and against such rituals.

Geetha, Sachin’s mother, had told TNIE that “the custom usually includes just gently touching the heads of newlyweds. None likes to see the bride in tears on her wedding day. We all wish to see the newlyweds come to the house smiling.”

Sajila, too, had told media persons that she does not wish such trauma on anyone, especially on their wedding day. “No bride should have to undergo such harrowing experiences,” she had said.

