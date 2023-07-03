Two forest officials held for foisting fake case on tribal man in Kerala's Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The special team investigating forest department officials of Idukki’s Kizhukanam range for slapping a fake poaching case on a tribal man of Kannampadi settlement, in Upputhara, on Sunday recorded the arrest of two persons.

The team, led by Peermade DySP K G Kuriakose, detained section officer V Anil Kumar, the first accused, and beat officer V C Lenin, the second accused. Their arrest was recorded after the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Anil Kumar, Lenin and third accused Jimmy Joseph, a senior grade driver, were rejected by the High Court last Tuesday. While Anil Kumar surrendered before the police station on Sunday, the latter was arrested from his house in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was on September 20, 2022, that forest officials, led by Anil Kumar, arrested Sarun Saji, 24, for allegedly transporting wild animal meat in his auto rickshaw. In the wake of protests and legal battles over the arrest, the top brass of the forest department instituted an inquiry that revealed the case had been fabricated. Subsequently, seven officers, including the section officer, were suspended from service.

Sarun approached the HC after the case against him was not withdrawn. Department officials delayed the proceedings despite it being clear that the case was bogus. When the protests intensified, the forest minister assured Sarun that further proceedings in the case would be scrapped. In a surprise move, however, the department proceeded to reinstate all the seven who faced action.

Sarun then petitioned the police several times demanding action against officials, but authorities turned a deaf ear. Finally, on the intervention of the human rights and tribal commissions, a case was filed against 13 under the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on December 5, 2022.

Of the 13 accused, one died recently, while two others, who surrendered at the district court in Muttom, took bail after completing their remand. Eight of the group approached the HC for anticipatory bail, which was granted to all but the first three accused. The third accused, Jimmy, is absconding.

Timeline of a trumped-up case

September 20, 2022: Forest officers slap a fake case on Sarun

October 30: High Range circle CCF suspends six officials involved in the case

November 1: Idukki wildlife warden B Rahul is suspended for his role

December 5: Police file case against 13 officials

May 25, 2023: Sarun issues suicide threat against the forest department’s move to reinstate suspended officials

June 27: High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of first three accused

July 2: Section officer Anil Kumar and beat forest officer V C Lenin arrested

